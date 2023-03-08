Here are the new prices of train tickets in Eastbourne following the recent rail fare increase

Here are the new prices of train tickets to and from Eastbourne as rail fares increased nationally by up to 5.9 per cent on Sunday, March 5.

The government had confirmed the capped increase back in December 2022.

The government said: “Like last year, the government is freezing them [rail fares] for the entirety of January and February, giving passengers more time to purchase cheaper flexible and season tickets at the existing rate.”

The Southern Rail website says customers can buy a yearly season ticket between Eastbourne and London terminals for £5,680. Southern says this is 13 per cent cheaper than getting 12 monthly season tickets – saving £863.

Eastbourne railway station

A season ticket between Eastbourne and Brighton currently costs £2,632, according to Southern.

For a year-long season ticket to Hastings from Eastbourne it costs £1,292 and to Lewes it is £1,380 for the year.

The Department for Transport said: “It has been a difficult year and people are feeling the pinch which is why – through the biggest ever government intervention – we capped the rise well below inflation and delayed it coming into force.”

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies across the UK, added: “The government’s decision to hold fares down below current inflation is understandable. It is important that fares are set at a level that is appropriate for both the industry and its customers.”

Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern, said: “This money is passed on to the government to help run the railways.”

The increase has come amid a string of national train strikes.

Members from rail union RMT were next set to strike on Thursday, March 16 – but this has since been suspended.

The union, which represents 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operators, said it had rejected offers from employers as they did not meet the needs of members on pay, job security or working conditions.

An RMT spokesperson added: “The RMT national executive committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer.”

Industrial action had also been planned for RMT members on March 18 and 30 as well as April 1, but this has since been suspended.

