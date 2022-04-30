Eastbourne ranked in Britain’s best seaside destination survey

Which? asked 4,303 customers to rate 87 seaside towns and villages based on eight categories – beaches, seafront/pier, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, shopping, peace and quiet, and value for money.

Each category was scored out of five, with an overall destination score being decided.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne came joint-15th with an overall destination score of 72 per cent.

Eastbourne seafront SUS-210709-133254001

The category scores were:

Beaches = 3/5

Seafront/Pier = 4/5

Food and drink = 3/5

Tourist attractions = 4/5

Scenery = 4/5

Shopping = 4/5

Peace and quiet = 4/5

Value for money = 4/5

Folkestone, Mevagissey and Weymouth also scored 72 per cent.

Bamburgh, a village in Northumberland, retained the title of Britain’s best seaside destination.

With a population of around 400, the village gained a score of 87 per cent.

Skegness in Lincolnshire came bottom with an overall score of 49 per cent.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said, “The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s.

“Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted.”