Multiple people were hurt and taken to hospital after the incident on the southbound slip road from the A24 at Ashington, at around 3.50pm on Saturday (August 13). Click here to see more pictures from the scene.

The fire broke out after a collision between a car and a bus, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson added: “All passengers were safely evacuated from the bus prior to the emergency services arriving.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to the bus fire at London Road, Ashington, on Saturday, August 13

“The passenger in the car – a 40-year-old woman – was serious injured, while the driver, a man in his 50s, suffered a minor injury. Both were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The bus driver and eight bus passengers also suffered minor injuries. All were assessed at the scene by the ambulance service and one was taken to hospital for treatment.”

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the collision caused the coach to catch fire, ‘affecting roadside grass areas’ but this was ‘contained and dealt with’ by firefighters.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PC Steve Lambeth, from the roads policing unit, said: “We are keen to hear from any witnesses to this collision, or anyone with dashcam footage of either a grey BMW 430i, or the number 23 Metrobus, prior to the collision. Both would have been travelling south on the A24.

"Please contact [email protected], quoting serial 846 of 13/08.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene to help the injured passengers before the ambulance service arrived, and staff from the local M&S fuel station who provided cold drinks to those involved during the scorching heat.”

PC Lambeth said the southbound slip road leading off the A26 was ‘heavily damaged’ by heat from the fire and vehicle fluids.

The road remains closed ‘while arrangements are put in place’ to have it resurfaced.

PC Lambeth added: “We thank motorists for their patience and apologise for any disruption caused.”