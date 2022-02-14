A24 in Horsham remains closed and Southern Rail train lines disrupted after lorry collides with bridge

Sussex Police said the A24 northbound near Christ's Hospital in Horsham was closed after a lorry struck a railway bridge. Network Rail for Kent and Sussex tweeted at 1pm apologising to Southern Rail passengers on the line from Horsham to Arundel, after a bridge over the A24 was struck by an excavator on a low-loader and it couldn't open the line until an inspector had been to see it.
National Rail had earlier tweeted there would be disruption to Southern services through Horsham expected until 2pm. Before Southern Rail confirmed at 11:45am that services between Horsham and Barnham had been suspended, due to a combination of the collision and previous damage caused to the bridge last year.Network Rail for Kent and Sussex then tweeted at 3:58pm saying the line had re-opened, but said disruption is likely to carry on for some time as the railway operator works with Southern Rail and Thameslink to get trains back in the right place. West Sussex County Council have said the A24 northbound will remain closed until a full network rail assessment has been carried out.