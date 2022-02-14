Southern Rail confirmed this news 11:45 this morning (February 14), and said the cancellations were a combination of the collision and previous damage caused to the bridge last year.

Southern Rail said response teams are arriving on site to investigate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail replacement buses have been confirmed by Southern Rail and will run between the two stations.

Southern Rail confirmed this news 11:45 this morning (February 14).

According to the the railway company, using an alternative route will add approximately 60 minutes on to commuters journey time.

Train tickets are being accepted at no additional cost on and additional ticket acceptance has been arranged on Stagecoach Route 700., Southern Rail said.

The railway operator asked its customers to plan their journey before setting off this afternoon and to speak to a member of station staff for assistance with onward travel.

READ MORE: