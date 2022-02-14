Trains between Horsham and Barnham suspended after lorry collides with bridge

All train lines between Horsham and Barnham have been suspended, after a lorry collided with a bridge between Christ's Hospital and Horsham

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:58 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:08 pm

Southern Rail confirmed this news 11:45 this morning (February 14), and said the cancellations were a combination of the collision and previous damage caused to the bridge last year.

Southern Rail said response teams are arriving on site to investigate.

Rail replacement buses have been confirmed by Southern Rail and will run between the two stations.

According to the the railway company, using an alternative route will add approximately 60 minutes on to commuters journey time.

Train tickets are being accepted at no additional cost on and additional ticket acceptance has been arranged on Stagecoach Route 700., Southern Rail said.

The railway operator asked its customers to plan their journey before setting off this afternoon and to speak to a member of station staff for assistance with onward travel.

