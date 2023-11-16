BREAKING

A24 reopens in West Sussex after casualty airlifted to hospital

The A24 has reopened in West Sussex after a serious collision.
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT

The A24 was closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts, and an air ambulance landed at the scene around 9am today (Thursday, November 16).

A man was airlifted to hospital and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Click here to read more and recap the developments as they happened here.

The A24 is closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts and an air ambulance has landed at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Three vehicle were involved in a serious collision on the A24 in West Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A man has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a collision, which resulted in the full closure of an A-road in West Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

