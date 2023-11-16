A24 reopens in West Sussex after casualty airlifted to hospital
The A24 has reopened in West Sussex after a serious collision.
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT
The A24 was closed both ways between the Findon and Washington roundabouts, and an air ambulance landed at the scene around 9am today (Thursday, November 16).
A man was airlifted to hospital and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Click here to read more and recap the developments as they happened here.