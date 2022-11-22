A police car was involved in a serious collision on the A27 between Worthing and Arundel in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, November 22).

AA’s traffic bulletin said accident investigation work has been ongoing for around ten hours after the ‘serious accident’ and a ‘car fire’.

Pictures from the scene show a heavily damaged police car, which was involved in the incident.

Sussex Police reported shortly before 9am that the road had reopened westbound but remained closed eastbound, from Crossbush to the A280.

The police force said the road was ‘likely to reopen later this morning’ – but remained closed as of 11.45am.

A spokesperson added: “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to investigate this serious incident.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed its firefighters responded to the incident.

"At around 1.30am we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A27 eastbound, Poling to Hammerpot,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Worthing and Littlehampton to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Upon arrival crews found that one person was trapped in a car. Firefighters quickly got to work and used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the casualty from the vehicle, leaving them in the care of paramedics.

"The last crew left the scene at around 4am."

Queueing traffic remains on A27 eastbound between A284 / Lyminster (Crossbush Junction) and A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction).

There is congestion to Arundel, with diverting traffic also queueing through Lyminster, and the A259. Delays of over an hour were reported through Littlehampton.