A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious incident on the A27.

Sussex Police has now launched an appeal for witnesses – or anyone with dashcam footage – to come forward after the incident at Hammerpot around 1.25am.

“A car collided with a stationary police car, which was assisting with a lane closure following a separate road collision two hours previous,” a police spokesperson revealed.

A police car was involved in a serious collision on the A27 between Worthing and Arundel in the early hours of Tuesday morning

"The road was closed in both directions so colleagues from West Sussex Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service could attend the scene.

“A man was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious, life threatening and life changing injuries, where he remains at this time.”

Police reported shortly before 9am that the road had reopened westbound but remained closed eastbound, from Crossbush to the A280. The police force confirmed the A27 had fully reopened by 1pm.

Anyone witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dashcam footage which could assist officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to police by emailing [email protected] quoting Operation Hutton.

