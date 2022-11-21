A convicted shoplifter, who targeted multiple shops in Worthing, faces 24-weeks behind bars.

Sussex Police said Fardin Farji, 29, of Christchurch Road was charged with six offences.

These were:

- The theft of a charger from The Range in Ham Road on October 12;

- Theft of four coats worth a total of £194 from TK Maxx in Liverpool Road on October 13;

- Entering TK Maxx in Liverpool Road – which was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order – on July 25;

- Theft of a pedal cycle worth £350 from Goring Road on August 20;

- Entering TK Maxx in Liverpool Road – which was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order – on October 13;

- Entering TK Maxx in Liverpool Road – which was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order – on October 14.

Farji was sentenced to 24 weeks’ imprisonment at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 14.

Inspector Sharon Sawyer, of the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Farji was given a Criminal Behaviour Order in August 2021 in an attempt to curb his offending and get him on the right track. The CBO was also designed to protect local businesses from financial loss, as he had a history of shoplifting in the town.

“Farji was warned that failure to comply with the conditions of the CBO could land him in prison, and that is ultimately what has happened. I’d like to thank the numerous victims and witnesses who came forward and enabled us to gather the evidence to secure this conviction.”

