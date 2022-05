Emergency services have been called to the A27 near Arundel Road in Angemering following a collision this morning.

A motorcycle is said to be involved and traffic sources say that one lane has been closed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at about 11am between the A284 Crossbush junction and Arundel Road.

Police stock image

More on this as we have it.