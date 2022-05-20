A29 road closed at Billingshurst after crash

The AA reports that the A29 is closed between Pulborough and Billingshurst following a motorcycle accident just before 10pm last night (Thursday).

Crash investigation work is ongoing on the A29 Stane Street between Black Gate Lane/Broomers Hill Lane and the B2133 Adversane Lane.

Brinsbury College is advising students heading to the college this morning for a GCSE maths exam to allow extra time for their journey.

The crash scene is being investigated

A spokesperson said: “If you are travelling from the Pulborough direction, the road is open but expect delays.