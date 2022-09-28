Air ambulance called due to ‘fall from height’ at Eastbourne supermarket

An eye-witness saw an air ambulance above the town on the morning of Tuesday, September 27.

A spokesperson from South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “This was a call to reports of a fall from height at Sainsbury’s, The Beacon, reported to us at approximately 9.10am.

“Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance Service. One patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road.”

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) said one of its helicopters attended a male patient following what they described as an ‘accidental injury’.

They added: “Our crew arrived on scene at 10.18am where they worked with South East Coast Ambulance Service to help treat the patient who was taken to hospital by road.”

The Beacon and Sainsbury’s have been contacted for more information on the incident.

