New community space opens in Eastbourne's former TJ Hughes building

Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan opened the space in Terminus Road on Monday, September 26.

The Eastbourne mayor said: “This is a wonderful asset for the community and [it is] an honour to open the space today.”

The charity Living Life Eastbourne said it has signed an initial one-year lease to take on the site.

Living Life Eastbourne was set up in 2006 with the aim of supporting those who are disadvantaged by circumstance or disability, their families, and the wider community.

The charity is operating a community space, charity shop, ‘love in a box’ drop off, a warm space and community kitchen.

Groups such as Wyntercon, Devonshire Collective and Tubbs Computers are also operating out of the space, according to the charity.

With the cost of living crisis and operational costs for groups increasing, Living Life said it hopes it can host a collaborative space for its projects and for other groups to operate from.

Emma Millar from 3VA, which is supporting the development, said: “This is an exciting project for Eastbourne and will serve as a service, support or respite stop for many of the community. With the cost of everything going up this will be a wonderful asset, an opportunity for an engaging central shared community space where groups support each other to support the community.”

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council David Tutt added: “I am looking forward to visiting and learning more about the plans that Living Life Eastbourne have and the community groups that will be involved.”

RCT has said in the future the ground floor could be for commercial use with 65 apartments of various sizes above.

If you would like to donate or volunteer with Living Life Eastbourne please visit the charity’s website.

