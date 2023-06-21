NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Air ambulance lands by Eastbourne supermarket

An air ambulance has landed by a supermarket in Eastbourne, a resident said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:05 BST

At 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 21, the resident said the helicopter was seen behind Asda, Next and Boots in The Crumbles off Pevensey Bay Road.

Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex has been contacted for more information.

READ THIS:

Eastbourne mother sues landlord after mould caused a ‘living nightmare’

Gogglebox telly stars launch new South Downs hair salon

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Shoreham are looking for loving homes - including a French Bulldog, Terriers and a Spaniel

The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures

1. The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne

The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne

2. The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne

The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne

3. The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne

The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne

4. The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne

The air ambulance by The Crumbles in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ASDABootsSussexDogsTerriers