Air ambulance lands by Eastbourne supermarket
An air ambulance has landed by a supermarket in Eastbourne, a resident said.
At 3.45pm on Wednesday, June 21, the resident said the helicopter was seen behind Asda, Next and Boots in The Crumbles off Pevensey Bay Road.
Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex has been contacted for more information.
