An air ambulance landed after reports of an emergency incident in Worthing.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews at Marine Parade this morning (Saturday, December 17).

According to traffic reports, Marine Parade is partially blocked eastbound at West Street.

Video footage from the scene shows an air ambulance taking off from the beach.

Shortly before 2pm, Sussex Police confirmed that officers ‘are currently responding to an incident’ at an address in Marine Parade.

A spokesman added: “A 42-year-old man from Worthing has been arrested and taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing and we have no further information at this time.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “At 10.57am this morning we were called to support South East Coast Ambulance Service with a medical incident on Marine Parade, Worthing. We left the scene at 12.49pm."

Residents took to social media to find out what was happening. One wrote: “What’s happened – we live doors away and can see a commotion.” Another person added: “Does anyone know what's going on, town is in gridlock.”

