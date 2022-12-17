Worthing emergency incident: Eight more pictures as police probe scene
A police investigation has been launched after an incident near Worthing seafront.
A 42-year-old man from Worthing was arrested and taken into custody after a large-scale emergency response – involving police officers, paramedics and firefighters – this morning (Saturday, December 17).
An air ambulance also landed on Worthing beach. Watch video footage and see more photos from the scene here.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we have no further information at this time.”
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has also issued a statement, citing a ‘medical incident’.
A spokesperson said: “At 10.57am this morning we were called to support South East Coast Ambulance Service with a medical incident on Marine Parade, Worthing. We left the scene at 12.49pm."
The road remained partially blocked eastbound at West Street at 2pm but has since fully reopened.