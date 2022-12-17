Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing emergency incident: Eight more pictures as police probe scene

A police investigation has been launched after an incident near Worthing seafront.

By Sam Morton
4 minutes ago

A 42-year-old man from Worthing was arrested and taken into custody after a large-scale emergency response – involving police officers, paramedics and firefighters – this morning (Saturday, December 17).

An air ambulance also landed on Worthing beach. Watch video footage and see more photos from the scene here.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we have no further information at this time.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has also issued a statement, citing a ‘medical incident’.

A spokesperson said: “At 10.57am this morning we were called to support South East Coast Ambulance Service with a medical incident on Marine Parade, Worthing. We left the scene at 12.49pm."

The road remained partially blocked eastbound at West Street at 2pm but has since fully reopened.

1. Police incident on Marine Parade, Worthing

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

2. Police incident on Marine Parade, Worthing

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

3. Police incident on Marine Parade, Worthing

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

4. Police incident on Marine Parade, Worthing

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
