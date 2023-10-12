Angel’s Walk in Peacehaven returns for 11th year

An annual Peacehaven walk in aid of children’s charity the NSPCC is back for the 11th time on Sunday, October 29.

Angel’s Walk, set up in 2013, is a 5K and 10k family friendly walk or run, organised by Dawn Paul in memory of her sister Karen, who sadly died of Multiple Myeloma Cancer.

The route starts and finishes at The Gateway Café at Centenary Park, and all contestants including pets, will be presented with a special 10th Halloween medal.

63-year-old Dawn spent 18 days in Nepal last year, climbing to Everest Base Camp at 5,357 metres, raising more than £3,000 for the NSPCC.

Dawn, Chair of Brighton Area NSPCC Volunteers, said: “This year as the event is the Sunday before Halloween we are encouraging dressing up in your best Halloween fancy dress.

“Medals will be presented to every participant, and as this is a family friendly event this includes all babies and toddlers, who you can register for free, plus all of our four-legged furry family!”

Gemma Tupper, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Sussex, said: “Dawn’s continued work to fundraise for the NSPCC and bring the community together is always an inspiration, and we’d like to thank her, and everyone else who has taken part over the years, for the many thousands of pounds raised to help keep children in Sussex and across the UK safe.

“By coming along to the event, you will be supporting the NSPCC and its service Childline in its work to end child abuse and give a lifeline to children.”