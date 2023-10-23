BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Armed police rush to Sussex beach after more drugs wash up - In pictures

More drug packages have washed up in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 15:26 BST

Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’.

A spokesperson added: “The packages will be taken for forensic testing along with the substances which were found in Selsey on October 19, Middleton and Felpham on October 13 and Ferring on October 12.

"An investigation is ongoing alongside partner agencies to find the source of the substances.”

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was at the scene, said Sussex Police officers were supported by HM Coastguard crews after a ‘large amount of drugs washed ashore’. He said an armed convoy was brought in ‘to secure the location’.

Police said the public are reminded of the dangers of illegal drugs and ‘urged not to touch or attempt to remove them’. Please report any sightings to police by calling 999.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’.

1. Drugs wash up on fifth Sussex beach

Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’.

2. Drugs wash up on fifth Sussex beach

Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’.

3. Drugs wash up on fifth Sussex beach

Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’.

4. Drugs wash up on fifth Sussex beach

Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SussexSussex PolicePoliceMiddletonFelphamFerringSelsey