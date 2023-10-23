More drug packages have washed up in Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’.

A spokesperson added: “The packages will be taken for forensic testing along with the substances which were found in Selsey on October 19, Middleton and Felpham on October 13 and Ferring on October 12.

"An investigation is ongoing alongside partner agencies to find the source of the substances.”

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was at the scene, said Sussex Police officers were supported by HM Coastguard crews after a ‘large amount of drugs washed ashore’. He said an armed convoy was brought in ‘to secure the location’.

Police said the public are reminded of the dangers of illegal drugs and ‘urged not to touch or attempt to remove them’. Please report any sightings to police by calling 999.

1 . Drugs wash up on fifth Sussex beach Sussex Police said officers were called to Goring-by-Sea this morning (Monday, October 23) ‘following reports of suspected drugs washing up on the beach’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

