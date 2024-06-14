Artists, makers, designers and creatives sought for unique Brighton Museum & Art Gallery Project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton & Hove Museums is seeking artists, makers, designers and creatives who can bring two distinct temporary spaces to life at Brighton Museum & Gallery.

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery is a Grade II* listed Georgian building on the Royal Pavilion Estate dating from 1804, part of a complex with the Dome Theatre. The Museum holds two designated collections, World Arts & Anthropology, and Decorative Arts and other collections of fine art, ceramics and furniture.

A 2019 Condition Survey found that the roof of the Museum needed urgent repairs to the Georgian glass lantern above the central main gallery. The work will mean that the 20th Century Gallery will be closed for around 10 months while the restoration takes place. A crash deck will be erected and each side of the gallery will be shut off to the public by large structural hoarding.

Head of Digital, Marketing and Communications Kate Turnbull said: “As the museum will be open during the 10-month period of work, we want to ensure the space remains culturally interesting and adapts to its temporary ‘look’. It is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate working artists.”

20th Century Gallery in Brighton Museum & Art Gallery by JJ Waller

There are two unique opportunities for artists, makers and creatives:

Opportunity 1: Create a large scale (9mx4m approx) mural for the large hoarding at the south end of the gallery. This will be part of the temporary visitor route and will be a place for people to dwell. The theme of this work will be “Always Surprising, Unmistakably Brighton & Hove” Please download full brief here.

Opportunity 2: Create an immersive or experiential art installation that will bring to life the ‘tunnel’ created upstairs in the gallery by the hoarding and crash deck. This work will be outside the temporary exhibition space which will be housing the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, and in that way should respond to the theme of wildlife / conservation / environment / natural world. Please download full brief here.

Eligibility: This callout is open to artists of all backgrounds. Submissions are welcome from both emerging and established artists, makers, creator and designers

Please find links to the briefs above and how to apply. If you have any questions, please contact Kate Turnbull, [email protected]