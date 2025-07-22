Award-winning musical Mean Girls set for Eastbourne date

The award-winning musical Mean Girls has confirmed a date for the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne next spring.

It will be at the venue from April 21-26 2026, Tickets from £28 at Eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01323 412000.

A spokesman said: “Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about the survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung. Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit and killer songs.

“Mean Girls, the smash-hit musical comedy based on the iconic Paramount Pictures film of the same name, had its first West End performance at the Savoy Theatre on June 5 2024, where it was seen by over 330,000 people and played until June 8 2025. Mean Girls recently took home the coveted Best New Musical award at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards.

“Mean Girls had its world premiere in 2017 at the National Theatre in Washington, DC and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and recently completed a second US tour. In addition, in 2024, Paramount Pictures released a new twist on the fan-favourite film from the comedic mind of Tina Fey with a fresh and fun re-telling of the story featuring sensational musical performances.

“The musical Mean Girls has a book by Tina Fey, music and vocal arrangements by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair design by Josh Marquette, musical supervision/vocal, dance, incidental and additional music arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by John Clancy and dance and incidental music arrangements by Glen Kelly.”