There were smiling faces at Bishop Luffa School today, as students collected their A-Level results. Despite warnings that there would be fewer top grades awarded, 28 per cent entries were given A% or A. Similarly, students arrived worried about a squeeze on university places but left happy, as 92 per cent secured either their first or second choice course.

Amongst many notable achievements:

Jasmine Karim achieved three A* and an A and is now off to Bristol University to study Medicine

Holly Pullen also secured a place to study Medicine at The University of Exeter, having achieved A*AA

Will Rhoades achieved A*, A*, A*, A and is going to study Maths and Physics at The University of Warwick

Seth Swain achieved three A* grades and will be reading Chemistry at Bristol University

Jessica Spencer achieving A*A*A and is off to Kings College to study Biomedical Sciences

Tom Spencer achieved three A* grades and is off to Cambridge to study Geography

Other Oxbridge successes were Tom Bisatt and Matyas Vecsei, who are both off to study Engineering at Oxford and Cambridge respectively

Alex Webb is to read Law at Exeter University, having gained A*, A*, A.

Bishop Luffa Students

And finally, the most remarkable set of results were well and truly earned by Olha Melnychenko, 13An, who achieved A*, A, A, despite only joining us from Ukraine in May last year. She is now off to Southampton University to study Physics with Astronomy.

Head of Sixth Form Jamie Saunders said: “We have kept courses running that are in danger of dying out in school Sixth Forms, such as Music, Dance, DT, Latin and German. We feel that students benefit from a broad curriculum, and with 32 different courses on offer, our students choose their own unique pathway. This helps them when they are interviewing for universities and higher level apprenticeships, as they show real passion for the subjects that they study.”