Bognor Regis home doesn't let weather dampen spirits and hosts coronation extravaganza

A Bognor Regis home made sure the King's coronation was a memorable occasion despite the weather.

Initially MHA Greenways wanted to arrange an outdoor event, however due to the rain they had to settle for an indoor party.

This wasn't a bad idea however with residents and staff all watching the coronation together and then having a coronation tea with a buffet prepared by the kitchen staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chaplain at the home led a special coronation prayer and everyone was in great spirits.

Residents Ray Webb, Kay Walker and Tom Howard enjoyed the Kings Coronation celebrations

Joanne Mitchell, activity co-ordinator, said: “I had a conversation with the residents about the coronation and they decided to watch it together.

“Due to the weather, we decided on watching the coronation in the lounge, which was decorated with plenty of flags and bunting.

“The weather didn't put anyone off and by having everyone inside it meant we were all together during the ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a lot of chatter and excitement amongst the residents, and we all had a great time.

Residents Ray Webb, Kay Walker and Tom Howard enjoyed the Kings Coronation celebrations

“Everyone got stuck in, we had a great singalong, and everyone had a lot of fun.

“We had a coronation quiz with a prize of two tickets to the Greenways open air cinema and that was a great highlight of the day.