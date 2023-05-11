Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis

Bognor Regis home doesn't let weather dampen spirits and hosts coronation extravaganza

A Bognor Regis home made sure the King's coronation was a memorable occasion despite the weather.

By Adnan RashidContributor
Published 11th May 2023, 09:39 BST

Initially MHA Greenways wanted to arrange an outdoor event, however due to the rain they had to settle for an indoor party.

This wasn't a bad idea however with residents and staff all watching the coronation together and then having a coronation tea with a buffet prepared by the kitchen staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chaplain at the home led a special coronation prayer and everyone was in great spirits.

Most Popular
Residents Ray Webb, Kay Walker and Tom Howard enjoyed the Kings Coronation celebrationsResidents Ray Webb, Kay Walker and Tom Howard enjoyed the Kings Coronation celebrations
Residents Ray Webb, Kay Walker and Tom Howard enjoyed the Kings Coronation celebrations

Joanne Mitchell, activity co-ordinator, said: “I had a conversation with the residents about the coronation and they decided to watch it together.

“Due to the weather, we decided on watching the coronation in the lounge, which was decorated with plenty of flags and bunting.

“The weather didn't put anyone off and by having everyone inside it meant we were all together during the ceremony.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There was a lot of chatter and excitement amongst the residents, and we all had a great time.

Residents Ray Webb, Kay Walker and Tom Howard enjoyed the Kings Coronation celebrationsResidents Ray Webb, Kay Walker and Tom Howard enjoyed the Kings Coronation celebrations
Residents Ray Webb, Kay Walker and Tom Howard enjoyed the Kings Coronation celebrations

“Everyone got stuck in, we had a great singalong, and everyone had a lot of fun.

“We had a coronation quiz with a prize of two tickets to the Greenways open air cinema and that was a great highlight of the day.

“It was a busy day, starting at half past one and finishing at half seven, but seeing the residents having a great time was well worth it.”