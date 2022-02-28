Boy, 7, hurt in Hastings road collision

The air ambulance was launched on Saturday to help a child who had been hurt in a road collision with a car.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 28th February 2022, 9:16 am

Police are appealing for witnesses after a seven-year-old boy was injured in collision with a car in Hastings.

The local boy sustained leg and body injuries when he collided with the car in Pleasant Row, Hastings, outside the Royal Standard pub, at 2.50pm on Saturday (February 26), said police.

Hastings road accident Saturday Febriary 26 SUS-220227-102125001

A spokesman said: “He was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where his condition is not assessed as life threatening.”

PC Stuart Kenway of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said; “We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, particularly anyone who has any Dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

“If you can help please contact us either via [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting serial 811 of 26/02.”

