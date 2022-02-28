Boy, 7, hurt in Hastings road collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a seven-year-old boy was injured in collision with a car in Hastings.

The local boy sustained leg and body injuries when he collided with the car in Pleasant Row, Hastings, outside the Royal Standard pub, at 2.50pm on Saturday (February 26), said police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you read? Testing the seawater at Hastings for sewage contaminsation

Hastings road accident Saturday Febriary 26 SUS-220227-102125001

A spokesman said: “He was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where his condition is not assessed as life threatening.”

PC Stuart Kenway of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said; “We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, particularly anyone who has any Dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

“If you can help please contact us either via [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting serial 811 of 26/02.”

Have you read? Farewell to much loved Hastings Old Town pub cat Jack