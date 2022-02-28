Boy, 7, hurt in Hastings road collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a seven-year-old boy was injured in collision with a car in Hastings.
The local boy sustained leg and body injuries when he collided with the car in Pleasant Row, Hastings, outside the Royal Standard pub, at 2.50pm on Saturday (February 26), said police.
A spokesman said: “He was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where his condition is not assessed as life threatening.”
PC Stuart Kenway of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said; “We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, particularly anyone who has any Dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.
“If you can help please contact us either via [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting serial 811 of 26/02.”
