Farewell to much loved Hastings pub cat Jack

He was a familiar figure sitting on the tables and benches outside the Royal Standard on corner of the Bourne and made many friends.

Jack belonged to Alan and Star Griffiths who live at nearby Sea Wall. Alan is a former landlord of the Stag pub in All saints street and Jack came with them when the couple moved.

Alan said: “It is with great sadness that Jack went off to the happy hunting grounds. His kidneys had become enlarged and there was nothing that could be done for him.

“He will leave a huge hole but was declining rapidly and starting to be in pain. He’ll be buried next to his three old mates from the Stag. So long mate, you had 11 great years with us out of your 13 and made a name for yourself locally. The only creatures that will be glad he’s gone are his mortal enemies dogs.

“Stick a few coins in the RSPCA box in his memory if you feel like it. He was rescued by them and they do a great job.”

People were quick to share memories of Jack. Tracy Martin-Shepherd said: “He made us laugh on many occasions when he jumped out at our dogs and terrified them.

Terri Hailwood said; “So many memories of Jack siting on me at the bar.”

Kat Cursons said: “Jack was such an epic character, bane of dogs everywhere and king of all he surveyed.

Vanessa Boorman said: “He was a much loved Old Town character and I will miss him.”

