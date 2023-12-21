Brighton and Crystal Palace fans warned of delays after person hit by a train
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) at 6.25pm, the train company wrote: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Sutton Surrey and Streatham.
"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”
Southern said services to Selhurst ‘may be affected by congestion in the area’.
This will affect Brighton and Hove Albion fans travelling to Selhurst Park for the match against arch-rivals Crystal Palace.
Southern said services cannot run via Mitcham Junction ‘until further notice’.
A spokesperson added: “You will need to use an alternative route to complete your journey this evening.
“Tickets will be accepted on the following alternatives at no extra cost:
- Southern and Thameslink services via any reasonable route, including via West Croydon and to/from East Croydon.
- London Underground via any reasonable route, including to/from Wimbledon.
- London Trams between East Croydon and Wimbledon
- South Western Railway between London Waterloo, Clapham Junction and Wimbledon.”