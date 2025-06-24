Bringing music festival vibe to Hastings Old Town this summer

The Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town is once again bringing the music festival vibe to your doorstep over the summer, with a season of music-themed screenings and events spanning rock, jazz, reggae and more.

You can also catch live performances from Hastings Punk Choir and folk musician Jason McNiff.

This year, DJ and broadcaster Wendy May has chosen a trio of Americana, punk and soul-inspired selections to screen within the music season: “I am delighted to be taking part in this year’s Electric Palace Summer Music Meltdown. It’s an opportunity to share some of my favourite music films with those who haven’t seen them yet, and those who already love them! It’s great to be able to encourage folks to head along to the gorgeous asset for the town that is the Electric Palace cinema. Come down and enjoy the music!”

The first of her trio of film choices, Summer of Soul, is showing on Friday 27 June with a livestream from Glastonbury: “Summer of Soul is quite possibly the best music documentary film ever made! It is a beautiful, colourful, joyous film, which will make you want to dance in the aisles. And at this screening you can – dancing welcome!”

In the film see live performances including the late Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, B.B. King and more.

The cream of New York new wave/punk is captured in The Blank Generation, screening on July 25, with a live performance from Hastings Punk Choir.

“Blondie, Television, Richard Hell and Talking Heads are all featured in this 1976 behind-the-scenes indie film. Shot on a 16mm camera, Blank Generation captures raw, exciting and often wild bands at their beginnings,” says Wendy.

The season also includes a rare screening of The Jazz Loft According to W Eugene Smith, selected by Dark Circles Coffee & Music Bar in St Leonard’s, alongside a live Zoom interview with the film’s director Sara Fishko.

The film shares a remarkable archive of material created by the photographer W Eugene Smith in and around his Manhattan loft home. It is believed to be the largest ever audio/photo resource documenting a single place over several years.

Book for The Electric Palace’s Summer Music Season 2025 on https://www.electricpalacecinema.com/latest/summer-music-meltdown

Summer Music Meltdown 2025 full line-up:

• Summer of Soul… (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), plus Glastonbury livestream and late bar. Chosen by DJ Wendy May – Friday 27 June and Sunday 29 June

• S/He is Still Here – The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary – Friday 4 July

Intimate documentary revealing the life beyond boundaries of the pioneering artist, Throbbing Gristle musician and gender revolutionary, Genesis P-Orridge. Featuring William Burroughs and Timothy Leary.

• The Jazz Loft According to W Eugene Smith – chosen by Dark Circles Coffee and Music Bar – Friday 11 July

• The Blank Generation + Hastings Punk Choir, live! – chosen by DJ Wendy May – Friday 25 July. Including Talking Heads, Ramones, Patti Smith, Television, and New York Dolls in their early days.

• Becoming Led Zeppelin – Friday 15 August and Saturday 23 August

Follow the meteoric rise of rock group Led Zeppelin in this, the only documentary the band members themselves have participated in.

• Fallen Angel: Gram Parsons + Jason McNiff live set – chosen by DJ Wendy May – Friday 22 August. The legend of country rock musician Gram Parsons: his extraordinary life, his tragic death and its bizarre aftermath.