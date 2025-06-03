Bucharest meets St Petersburg at the Festival of Chichester

Bucharest meets St Petersburg in Boxgrove Priory for the Festival of Chichester as Bogdan Vacarescu (violin) and Mikhail Lezdkan (cello) perform together on Wednesday, June 18 at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The international soloists promise a varied classical programme featuring Bach, Haydn, Vieuxtemps, Glier and Ravel. Tickets £20.

Bogdan said: “We met in Portsmouth. We met through our family about four years ago. Mikhail was introduced to us by a friend. She performed with him and then introduced us. He is teaching our youngest daughter cello and we wanted to play together for a while. Now we have just played our first concert together. That was on the Hayling Island and it was beautiful. I really loved the experience – and it was also the first time I'd played on Hayling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you are deciding whether you want to perform with someone or not, as Bogdan says, a series of factors comes into play: “Number one, you need to think how do you click together as people. If you can't get along with someone on a personal level then I don't think there is much point trying to make music together. And we get on well. But it is also important that he is not just a great cellist, he is also a great musician. He has the ability to understand and feel the music and approach it from different angles such as composition and harmony and melody. And it is also about trying to bring your own personality in. All these aspects are really important especially in chamber music. We had our first performance together yesterday, and as I said I really enjoyed it!

“We had a chat about our repertoire and things we've played before and also wanting to explore new pieces. I've never played the Glier before. It is a series of small movements by a Russian composer and it is very beautiful music. It is very varied. The Ravel we have both played before. It is one of the big pieces for the set-up of violin and cello duo. It is a long piece but it's crazy fun to play but also very difficult! Generally I enjoy challenges!

“But we also wanted to go through different eras. We will have some Bach as well and we also have some Haydn. Vieuxtemps is an especially important composer for the violin. He is forgotten but he is a very big name for the violin.”

As for playing together in the future, as Bogdan says, it is still early days for his partnership with Mikhail, but they are looking perhaps to play as a trio with pianist in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• The 2025 Festival of Chichester is delighted to welcome Edward Cooke Family Law as its principal sponsor. The Festival is generously supported by Chichester City Council, firm friends to the Festival since its inception.