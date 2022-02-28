West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said that six appliances were sent to the incident, which happened overnight from about 11.20pm on Saturday (February 26) to 1.30am on Sunday (February 27).

“On Saturday night we dealt with an industrial building fire at Victoria Road, Burgess Hill,” said a WSFRS spokesperson.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Firefighters from Burgess Hill, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Turners Hill were sent to the incident and were supported by colleagues from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service,” they said.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said an industrial building fire happened overnight from about 11.20pm on Saturday (February 26) in Victoria Road, Burgess Hill. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

“Crews tackled the fire in the ground floor office area using breathing apparatus, hose reels, jets and a hydrant before leaving the scene at around 1.30am,” said the spokesperson.

“Unfortunately 10 percent of the building was damaged by the fire, and the rest of the building was damaged by smoke,” they added.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said an industrial building fire happened overnight from about 11.20pm on Saturday (February 26) in Victoria Road, Burgess Hill. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said an industrial building fire happened overnight from about 11.20pm on Saturday (February 26) in Victoria Road, Burgess Hill. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.