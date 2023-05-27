Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day

Burgess Hill incident: 'No one inside vehicle which rolled over outside house'

A car ended up in a Burgess Hill front garden after an incident that ‘no people’ were involved in, according to Sussex Police.
By Sam Morton
Published 27th May 2023, 09:15 BST

AA Traffic News reported the incident on Maple Drive around 4.30pm on Friday (May 27).

Heavy traffic was reported both ways on B2036 London Road both ways, with reports suggesting ‘a car has gone into a house’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Sussex Police has confirmed that no buildings were damaged – and no one was hurt.

Most Popular
Sussex PoliceSussex Police
Sussex Police

A spokesperson said: “No injuries reported with this one and the car did not collide with a house, it stopped in a front garden.

“It had rolled on its own as the handbrake wasn’t on, so no people involved.”

Have you read?: Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates inaugural flights from Gatwick Airport to popular Florida destinations

Burgess Hill community groups get grants from town council

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Great British Sewing Bee: Sussex contestant asks people to 'ignore the tears' after becoming first to leave BBC show

Related topics:Burgess HillSussex PoliceFloridaGatwick AirportSussex