A car ended up in a Burgess Hill front garden after an incident that ‘no people’ were involved in, according to Sussex Police.

AA Traffic News reported the incident on Maple Drive around 4.30pm on Friday (May 27).

Heavy traffic was reported both ways on B2036 London Road both ways, with reports suggesting ‘a car has gone into a house’.

However, Sussex Police has confirmed that no buildings were damaged – and no one was hurt.

Sussex Police

A spokesperson said: “No injuries reported with this one and the car did not collide with a house, it stopped in a front garden.

“It had rolled on its own as the handbrake wasn’t on, so no people involved.”

