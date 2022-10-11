Car bursts into flames on Worthing street - 'Cause of the fire is unknown'
A car burst into flames in Worthing in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 11).
Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in Manor Road around 2am. Residents were woken up by a ‘loud bang’, according to reports on social media.
"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Worthing to the scene,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
"Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.
"The cause of the fire is unknown."
