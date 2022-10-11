Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in Manor Road around 2am. Residents were woken up by a ‘loud bang’, according to reports on social media.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Worthing to the scene,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

"Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

Crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze in Worthing

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cause of the fire is unknown."

Have you read?: Worthing house fire was started accidentally

Advertisement Hide Ad