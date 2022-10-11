Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Car bursts into flames on Worthing street - 'Cause of the fire is unknown'

A car burst into flames in Worthing in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 11).

By Sam Morton
4 minutes ago

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in Manor Road around 2am. Residents were woken up by a ‘loud bang’, according to reports on social media.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Worthing to the scene,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

"Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

Most Popular

Crews found one car well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze in Worthing

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"The cause of the fire is unknown."

Have you read?: Worthing house fire was started accidentally

Cyclist and car involved in Worthing collision

Ex-Chelsea footballer from Worthing launches appeal for cancer treatment that could save his life

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Gingerbread House Fun: Safe in Sussex launches annual Christmas decorating competitions for businesses and the community

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

ResidentsWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceSussex