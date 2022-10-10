Two fire engines from Worthing were sent to a property in Woodside Road around 10.35am on Saturday (October 8).

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Upon arrival crews found smoke issuing from the ground floor of the building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly entered the property to extinguish the fire, which was of accidental ignition.

"The fire was put out using one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera, and the property was then ventilated to clear it of smoke.

Two fire engines from Worthing were sent to a property in Woodside Road around 10.35am on Saturday. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"There were no casualties and firefighters left the scene at around 12pm."

