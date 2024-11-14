Chantel McGregor headlines Hove date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chantel McGregor will headline The Brunswick in Hove on November 16.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “A female guitar prodigy, at fourteen Chantel was told by major labels that she had a great voice, but girls don't play guitar like that. Wisely ignoring the comments, she enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in the college’s history to achieve a 100 per cent pass mark, with 18 distinctions. Chantel left with a first-class honours degree in popular music and a coveted prize, the college’s musician of the year award.

“Chantel stepped out in the pro-musician world and her stunning live performances demonstrated that she had the ability to perform rock for the new age, played by a musician born with an effortless virtuosity. Since then, she has built a loyal and growing fan base who follow her every move.

“If you measure an artist’s prospects by the company they keep, then Chantel has been moving in the right direction. Early in her career, Chantel was invited to perform with Joe Bonamassa, on two of his UK tours. In December 2018, Chantel launched her own Podcast, which has been very successful, earning a place in the iTunes podcast charts.

“Chantel released a rock cover of Lady Gaga's single Stupid Love through US record label, Cleopatra Records, in May 2020. At the end of May 2020, Chantel was asked by Hard Rock Hell Radio to present a two-hour show on the Bank Holiday Monday, following this, she was asked to be a regular weekly presenter every Monday morning at 10am-12pm.

“During lockdown in 2020, Chantel started working with David ‘Nova’ Nowakowski (Scars on 45), co-writing and recording tracks remotely over the internet as Nova is based in Colorado, USA. Their singles I Will See and Jingle Bells were released on all digital streaming and download platforms in November 2020.

“Throughout lockdown, Chantel performed a weekly live stream, the Shed Sessions, which streamed every Saturday at 5pm for over a year and in August 2021, she released two albums featuring music performed on the Shed Sessions.”