Chichester BID taking Superdrug incident 'very seriously' after rangers filmed detaining teenage boy

An incident where two city rangers were filmed holding a teenage boy down is being taken ‘very seriously’ Chichester BID has said.

Footage showing two city-centre security staff detaining a teenage boy emerged on social media last night. The video has been viewed more than four million times and two teenagers have been arrested.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, March 22), in Superdrug in East Street. The shop is open today.

Police at the scene yesterday. Picture via @urbanSpaceXman

Chichester BID has today said it taking the incident very seriously and is working with Blayde Security which provides the security services.

A spokesperson for Chichester BID, which is responsible for the rangers, said: “Chichester BID is aware of an incident that occurred on 22 March at the Superdrug store on East Street, involving a group of young people and two Rangers.

“Together with Blayde Security, who provide our security services, we are cooperating fully with Sussex Police, who are investigating the matter. We are taking this very seriously.

“We want to reassure traders, residents and visitors to Chichester city centre that we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all.”

Sussex Police issued this statement last night: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a teenager being detained by civilian security staff this afternoon. Police were called to the store in East Street shortly after 3.30pm to reports of a group of teenagers involved in an altercation. A shop worker also reported being assaulted.

"Officers attended the scene and three teenagers had been detained by civilian security staff.

"A 15-year-old boy from Worthing and a 16-year-old-boy from Chichester were arrested by police on suspicion of assault.

"They remain in police custody pending urgent enquiries, supported by appropriate adults.