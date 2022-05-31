Chichester car park carnage: Police attend scene as gridlock continues

Police have been called to Portfield retail park after a major gridlock has left motorists stuck in a car park for more than three hours.

By Joe Stack
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 5:11 pm
Severe gridlock is seeing heavy traffic around the Portfield roundabout with dozens of motorists queuing to leave the Dunelm car park.

Reports have come in of pregnant women and people with disabilities being stuck in their cars for more than three hours.

Sussex Police has received multiple calls over the incident and, though not usually a police matter, officers have attended the scene today.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to multiple reports from members of the public unable to exit a car park at a retail park in Portfield Way, Chichester. While this is not usually a matter for police, officers attended the scene to temporarily close the entrance to allow cars to exit.”

There is heavy traffic along the Chichester bypass and the issues is ongoing.

Vehicles queuing to leave the car park today

