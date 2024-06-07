Childline delivering more than 500 counselling sessions a day to young people in need of support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last year Childline delivered 188,000 counselling sessions to children. In more than 17,000 of these sessions the young person said that Childline was the first place they had shared their concerns.

The NSPCC’s Childline service is delivering, on average, more than 500 counselling sessions a day to children and young people across the UK, with mental health, family relationships and friendship issues being the top concerns.

As the charity prepares for its third annual Childhood Day on Friday (June 7th) it has issued a rallying call for families to come together to celebrate childhood by signing-up or joining in on one of the many fundraising activities taking place around the country.

In Sussex, collections have taken place this week in Chichester Town Centre, Hillier Garden Centres in Chichester and Horsham, and Dobbies in Brighton. Hillier Garden Centre in Eastbourne and Morrisons in Littlehampton will be holding collections on the day itself.

NSPCC Childhood Day

In 2023/24 Childline delivered 188,000 counselling sessions to children and young people dealing with a range of worries. Almost three quarters of these were conducted online – 45% via 1-2-1 chat and 29% via email – highlighting the changing way in which the service is now provided.

In more than 17,000 sessions the young person said Childline was the first place they had talked about their concern, reinforcing how vital the service continues to be for children.

The new data released by the NSPCC gives an indicator of the issues and problems facing children and young people in 2024. It also highlights the need for children and parents to find fun ways to spend time together and have conversations about what is taking place in their lives.

Childhood Day brings people together across the UK, Jersey and the Channel Islands to celebrate the joys of being a child, while also encouraging people to play their part to help keep children safe.

People can get involved by volunteering at a Childhood Day collection, taking on the charity’s Childhood Day Mile or donating directly - including at cash donation points in Lidl GB stores. Additionally, on 7th and 8th June Lidl GB will donate £1 to the NSPCC for every customer that spends £10, scans the Lidl Plus app and submits their donation.

All the funds raised from Childhood Day will go towards ensuring the NSPCC can continue to deliver services like Childline to those children who need support and feel they have nowhere else to turn.

Childline often hears from young people about how much the service means to them and positively impacts their lives.

One young person aged 17* told Childline: “I had been feeling like I was going to explode, I’ve had a lot going on with bullying and a family member passing away last year. Thank you for being the first place to actually listen to me, just having someone listen has helped so much. I’ll chat to Childline again.”

Rebecca Wilcox, President of Childline, said: “As a mother, as well as the President of Childline and a volunteer for the service, I believe it’s incredibly important for young people to have a safe space where they can discuss anything that might be troubling them.

“Childline will always be here for every young person, no matter the nature or size of their concern.”

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO, said: “Every day Childline continues to be a safe port for hundreds of children struggling with a widening range of issues and concerns.

“Events like Childhood Day play an essential part in providing the support we need to keep Childline running day and night for young people, some of whom have nowhere else to turn.

“As well as raising vital funds for the NSPCC Childhood Day also encourages children and families to celebrate childhood.

“This is why we are calling on communities, schools and families to take part in fun activities, such as the Childhood Day Mile – where they can hop, skip or jump a mile.”

Lidl GB is sponsoring the NSPCC’s Childhood Day for a third year as retail sponsor. Lidl GB has been partnered with the NSPCC for 7 years, raising over £9 million for the charity in this time. It is currently supporting young people with their mental health by raising money for Childline. Lidl GB will be helping to raise awareness of Childhood Day, as well as holding its own events and activities with colleagues and customers across Great Britain to help raise vital funds.

Also sponsoring this year’s Childline Sports Day is O2. O2 connects millions of families across the UK and is committed to helping keep children and young people safe when gaming, studying and connecting with friends online. As part of its sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, the company is working to improve the digital skills and confidence of six million people by the end of 2025.