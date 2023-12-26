Multiple traffic incidents were reported in Sussex on Christmas Day.

The emergency services were called to Clockfield in Turners Hill after a car collided with a house around 11.30am.

The incident was dealt with by West Sussex fire crews, with building control officers also at the scene. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 11.28am on Monday (December 25) on Clockfield in Turners Hill where a vehicle had collided with a property.

“Fire engines from Crawley and East Grinstead were mobilised to the scene. Firefighters provided scene safety before leaving the scene shortly after 1pm.”

Shortly before 1pm, a road closure was put in place on the A27 Holmbush to Shoreham Flyover after a single-vehicle collision.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, including from Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

According to an eye-witness, no one had to be freed from the damaged vehicle – which was safely cleared from the side of the road.

Another A27 incident was reported near Chichester on Monday evening.

⁩An AA Traffic News report read: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Eastbound from A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off) to The Street (Tangmere Roundabout).”

Local photographer Eddie Mitchell reported on X (formerly Twitter) that a car had rolled over on the eastbound carriageway, forcing police to close the road. He said those involved in the collision were ‘thankfully all ok’.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police have since issued statements about both A27 incidents. Click here to read more.

It was a busy couple of days for our emergency services, with Sussex and Surrey police officers also led on a 45-mile pursuit of a stolen car from Reigate to Lancing on Christmas Eve.

Multiple police cars, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), were needed to bring the car to a stop on the A27 before an arrest was made.

1 . Car collides with house The emergency services were called to Clockfield in Turners Hill after a car collided with a house on Christmas Day. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Car rolls over on A27 The A27 was closed eastbound from A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn off) to The Street (Tangmere Roundabout) after a car rolled over on Christmas Day Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . A27 Holmbush to Shoreham Flyover incident A road closure was put in place on the A27 Holmbush to Shoreham Flyover after a single-vehicle collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell