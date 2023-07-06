Comic Relief helps South Coast group bring Dad Revolution to Hove

Award-winning, social enterprise Dad La Soul has promised to bring the ‘dad revolution’ to Hove this month. The group has won £10,000 in funding from Comic Relief to create three new innovative groups aimed at tackling social isolation in dads. One of those groups is a new monthly Dads-Only Meet-Up at coworking space Freedom Works in Hove.

The Worthing-based community interest company exists to orchestrate a revolution in the way that the stories and struggles of the six million dads in the UK are seen, heard, and supported, and is now widely recognised as the leading organisation of its kind in the UK.

Expanding on the event currently running in Worthing, the new Dads-Only Meet-Up will take place on the second Thursday of each month (except August) at the venue situated in Hove Business Centre on Fonthill Road.

The meet-ups are open to dads, step-dads, grandads and all male-identifying carers, with a mixture of entertainment and opportunities to meet new friends and support each other. Branded "a youth club for dads with a difference” the idea was borne out of the group discovering that men tend to witness their social circles shrink after they have children and there are fewer opportunities for them to open up to their peers.

Dads at Dad La Soul

Dad La Soul founder Dan Flanagan said: “We want to create a dads night out that is fun and silly and enjoyable, but also which goes deeper than just generic “bloke” chat. It is a safe space for dads to come and let off steam, rant if they need to and to offer and receive support. We have some fantastic partnerships with organisation such as Mind West Sussex, to create direct pathways, that traditionally men simple don't access due to work commitments or societal constraints that they should “man up”

Starting with the common theme of being a dad, the conversation can go anywhere and often does that is why we are commissioning a range of stand up comedians, and TedX level speakers to cover everything from eating disorders, dealing with mental health struggles recognising addiction, what men need to know about the menopause and beyond. It is a common misconception that men only talk about beer and footie.

The groups are a ready made friendship group of over 2500 dads based across the UK, Germany, US and New Zealand, which is perfect for those dads who don’t get around to catching up with their old mates any more.- We know for our research that 73% of dads have felt socially isolated, so events like this target the source of the issue, by creating everything from nights out at gigs, stand up comedy nights, through to VR headsets, DJ workshops, board games, and sea-swimming sauna sessions to help with mental and physical health issues.”

Of the funding, Dan said: “Dad La Soul is incredibly grateful for the continued support of all our funders, especially the wonderful Comic Relief for recognising the work we do getting men together and talking. Their £10,000 will help us support so many dads on the south coast with this much-needed resource.”

Dad La Soul Dads-Only Meet-Ups

Other new groups are planned for Brighton and Bognor.

For dates, times and more information, visit www.dadlasoul.com.

Dad La Soul is a community interest company that has battled social isolation in men since 2016, using a unique mixture of arts, tech, music and play to start conversations that matter. It runs regular award-winning playdates in Worthing and Brighton for dads and kids and online dad sessions in addition to the Dads-Only Meet-Ups.