A road traffic collision was reported on Water Lane in the early hours of this morning (Friday, March 11).

Alongside a picture of a drone, Arun Police issued a statement about the incident this morning.

"We are concerned for the welfare of a male and child seen leaving the car," a police spokesperson said.

A drone has been used to assist the search for a man and child seen leaving a car involved in a crash. Photo: Arun Police

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, [quoting] CAD 009 of the 11th."