Angmering crash: Concern for man and child seen leaving car

Police officers are appealing for information after a man and child were seen leaving a car involved in a crash in Angmering.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 11th March 2022, 7:55 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 7:58 am

A road traffic collision was reported on Water Lane in the early hours of this morning (Friday, March 11).

Alongside a picture of a drone, Arun Police issued a statement about the incident this morning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"We are concerned for the welfare of a male and child seen leaving the car," a police spokesperson said.

A drone has been used to assist the search for a man and child seen leaving a car involved in a crash. Photo: Arun Police

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, [quoting] CAD 009 of the 11th."

Have you read?: Drivers warned as major road closes again

History of the Mini Cooper and its founder from Sussex - a 'motoring giant' who worked with Jackie Stewart and Jack Brabham

Two men arrested on suspicion of rape

AngmeringDriversHistorySussex