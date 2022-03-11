A road traffic collision was reported on Water Lane in the early hours of this morning (Friday, March 11).
Alongside a picture of a drone, Arun Police issued a statement about the incident this morning.
"We are concerned for the welfare of a male and child seen leaving the car," a police spokesperson said.
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, [quoting] CAD 009 of the 11th."
