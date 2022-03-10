Two men arrested on suspicion of rape in Crawley

The police said officers were in the town centre on Saturday morning (March 5) when they were made aware of a woman in distress in the grounds of St John's Church.

Sussex Police said the woman reported that she had been raped and had her personal belongings stolen by people not known to her. It happened between 3am and 4.15am.

Police said the victim was supported by officers in attendance, and continues to receive specialist help as the investigation progresses.

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of raping a woman in Crawley. Picture by Jon Rigby

Sussex Police said the men, aged 24 and 31, have been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama said: "We would like to thank the public for their support and for contacting us with information while we carry out our investigation.

"We would still like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around that time, or who may have any other relevant information, CCTV or dash cam footage.

"We have officers from our neighbourhood policing teams patrolling the area so anyone with concerns can speak to them."

Members of the public can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Cottonworth. Information can also be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

