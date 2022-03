The A264 link road between the Rusper Road roundabout and the Moorhead Roundabout will be shut to all traffic in both directions.

The closure is necessary as work is continuing on the installation of the new pedestrian bridge which will link the new Mowbray Village with the rest of Horsham.

The closure will be in place between 8pm Friday to 6am Monday from March 11 to 14.

This is the latest view of the bridge being constructed over the A264 linking Mowbray Village - and Bohunt Horsham school - to the rest of Horsham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell