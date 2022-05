Officers are searching for Mohammed, who was last seen in Hove on 20 April.

He is described as being 5'5", with collar-length black wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a red band across the stomach, a red T-shirt, a black tracksuit and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 982 of 20/04.