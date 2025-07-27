Coronation Street actor praises Eastbourne writers

Coronation Street actor Brian Capron was full of praise for Eastbourne’s Anderida Writers after reading out entries, with actress Susan Thacker, in the Anderida Writers Annual Short Story and Poetry competition at the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian, who played serial killer Richard Hillman in Corrie, said: “Tony and Heather Flood and other entrants made it a most enjoyable evening by providing very entertaining stories and poems. They underlined the great writing talent that exists in Eastbourne and Sussex.”

Tony Flood won the Anderida Cup for the Short Story section plus £60 with his humorous entry A Cruel Lesson while his wife Heather won the Poetry section prize of £50 with Is Writing A Pleasure or a Pain?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian and Susan, who both live in Sussex, with Susan appearing under the name Sue Williams in Seaford Little Theatre productions, each read out half of the 20 entries.

Entries were judged by those present who were eligible to vote (members and guests who had attended at least one Anderida meeting prior to the closing date). They gave each entry a mark out of ten.

John Silverton, having won both sections last year, came second in the short story section with Dream Holiday, for which he won £10 and the book Fragrance by Josh Carter and Samuel Gearing, and was joint second with his poem The First Time, for which he received murder mystery No Accident by Robert Crouch.

Other winners of books or highly commended certificates were: Short Story section - 3rd Hex Austen (Unpluggers Convention), 4th Jackie Harvey (Tiger Tiger), joint 5th Richard Rewell (The Chair) and Denis Stidder (Advice of a Stranger).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poetry section – joint 2nd Deane Smith (A Change is as good as a rest); 4th Michael Fleming (Of (Nod to Rudyard Kipling).

Anderida chairman Tony Flood thanked competition secretary Francis Wait, with Robert Crouch and John Silverton for assisting Francis with counting the marks at the interval.

Tony said: “I got involved in organising the competition so I know how much hard work it involved for Francis. I am also most grateful to Brian Capron and Susan Thacker for their excellent support of local writers. Their expertise as actors makes the stories and poems come alive in what is our Oscars.”