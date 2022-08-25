Cow attack in which Billingshurst woman died was 'second by herd'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that the tragic incident was the second involving a herd of cattle at a farm in Billingshurst.

The first happened in May but fortunately did not result in fatal injuries on that occasion.

Police say that the latest incident happened on Monday morning at a farm in Rowner Road, Billingshurst.

Police are appealing for information following an incident when a woman was trampled to death by cows in Billingshurst

The 55-year-old woman, who is thought to have been out walking a dog, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and ambulance crews were alerted following concerns for the welfare of the woman when she was spotted in the field.

A spokesperson said she had “sustained her injuries after being trampled by cattle in the field.”

The spokesperson later confirmed: “Police did receive a report on May 28, so this is a second incident to be reported at the location.”

Meanwhile, West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for public footpaths, said that the incidents were being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

A council spokesperson said: “First and foremost, our sympathies are with the family and friends of the walker who died.

“We are in touch with the Health and Safety Executive to assist in any way we can with its investigation but cannot comment any further at this time.”