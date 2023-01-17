The flood – from a blocked culvert beneath Harbolets Road in West Chiltington – began weeks before Christmas.
But Paul and Bev Maggs say that, despite making several calls to West Sussex County Council, nothing has been done.
Keen open water swimmer Paul donned a wetsuit and tried to fix the problem himself.
Wife Bev said: "My husband has now tried to clear it on his own which meant him getting into his wetsuit and rodding the pipe under the road.”
However, architectural technologist Paul, 60, was unable to unblock it but managed to trace the site of the blockage and sent a detailed plan to the council for further action.
“They have to date not done anything further and the road is still very flooded,” said Paul, who, as well as enjoying open water swimming, has also swum the Channel.
"Highways have responded saying they are on the case but have only put up two temporary road signs saying ‘flood’. This has now been flooded for four weeks causing damage to our property as our boundary fence has collapsed and our drainage treatment plant got flooded.”
West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.