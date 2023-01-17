A couple in a South Downs village decided to take matters into their own hands after failing to get action when floodwater swamped their property.

The flood – from a blocked culvert beneath Harbolets Road in West Chiltington – began weeks before Christmas.

But Paul and Bev Maggs say that, despite making several calls to West Sussex County Council, nothing has been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keen open water swimmer Paul donned a wetsuit and tried to fix the problem himself.

After being swamped by floodwater for weeks, Paul Maggs donned a wetsuit and tried to clear the water himself from outside his home in West Chiltington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wife Bev said: "My husband has now tried to clear it on his own which meant him getting into his wetsuit and rodding the pipe under the road.”

However, architectural technologist Paul, 60, was unable to unblock it but managed to trace the site of the blockage and sent a detailed plan to the council for further action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have to date not done anything further and the road is still very flooded,” said Paul, who, as well as enjoying open water swimming, has also swum the Channel.

"Highways have responded saying they are on the case but have only put up two temporary road signs saying ‘flood’. This has now been flooded for four weeks causing damage to our property as our boundary fence has collapsed and our drainage treatment plant got flooded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Maggs tried to clear a blockage from an underground culvert outside his home in West Chiltington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad