Trial of Brighton man charged with murder adjourned following death of Newhaven couple

The trial of a Brighton man charged with the murders of a married couple in Newhaven has been adjourned.

Derek Martin, of Moulsecoomb Way, was set to appear in court on Monday, February 24, after being charged with the murder of 33-year-old Josh Bashford and 30-year-old Chloe Bashford.

But the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that the trial was listed for a mention hearing on Friday, February 21, where the defence requested that the trial date be adjourned. The CPS said the judge agreed to this and the new date for the trial is now Monday, October 6.

