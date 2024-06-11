Provisional trial date set for Brighton man who denies murder of Newhaven couple
Derek Martin, now 65, appeared at Lewes Crown Court in summer 2023 to plead not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter.
Mr Martin, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, is accused of killing 33-year-old Josh Bashford and 30-year-old Chloe Bashford.
Sussex Police said last year that the couple’s bodies were discovered at their home in Lewes Road shortly after 7pm on Friday, June 9, 2023.
The BBC reported recently that a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, May 24, 2024, set a provisional trial date for October 7 at Lewes Crown Court, adding that confirmation of this date is subject to a further hearing on July 19 at the Old Bailey.