Provisional trial date set for Brighton man who denies murder of Newhaven couple

There has been a provisional trial date set for a man charged with the murders of a married couple in Newhaven.

Derek Martin, now 65, appeared at Lewes Crown Court in summer 2023 to plead not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter.

Mr Martin, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, is accused of killing 33-year-old Josh Bashford and 30-year-old Chloe Bashford.

Sussex Police said last year that the couple’s bodies were discovered at their home in Lewes Road shortly after 7pm on Friday, June 9, 2023.

