Cowfold crash: family’s tribute to woman who died in A272 collision

Sussex Police said that Aimee Williams, 30, from Aylesford, Kent, was involved in the collision involving three vehicles at about 11.30am on Monday, March 28.

In a statement, her family said: “Aimee was a beautiful, happy, kind daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister and more recently devoted aunty.

“She had many friends and work colleagues and touched the lives of many with her infectious smile and positive lust for life.

The scene of the crash in Cowfold on Monday, March 28. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

“We are grateful to all the first responders who attended the scene and tried to save her life.

“To lose your daughter is these circumstances is every parent’s worst nightmare and our grief is unimaginable and unbearable.

“We would be grateful if people appreciate our privacy at this difficult time.”

Police said that 83-year-old David Dawson from Worthing also died in the collision.

Two other women aged 23 were both seriously injured, they said.

Police are now investigating the crash and have appealed for witnesses.

Anyone with footage of the incident is urged to come forward by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Banwell.