Crawley Open House among good causes receiving a grant grom Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation

Hospices, hospitals and an air ambulance service are among 13 good causes across the country set to share in a £220,000 donation thanks to colleagues at Irwin Mitchell and the Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation (IMCF).

Every year, colleagues at the national law firm nominate the local charities and community organisations that mean the most to them. This year, the 13 good causes selected will each receive grants of up to £20,000 to aid in everything from improving wellbeing, to supporting access to employment, justice and education.

Many Irwin Mitchell colleagues and families have personal connections to the charities and good causes chosen and have seen first-hand the vital services they perform in the communities in which they operate.

Crawley Open House, a charity offering accommodation and support to those who find themselves homeless and disadvantaged in the Crawley area is one of the charities receiving a grant this year.

The grants are organised by the IMCF, an independent charity founded in 1997 that has now raised over £3 million for good causes in the UK and overseas.

The charities receiving grants are: Holbeck Together (Leeds); St Margaret of Scotland Hospice (Clydebank); Crawley Open House (Crawley); Grace House North East (Sunderland); Sebastian’s Action Trust (Crowthorne); St Luke’s Hospice (Sheffield); Birmingham and Solihull Women’s Aid (Birmingham): The Great North Air Ambulance (Penrith); Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (Leeds); Springhill Hospice (Rochdale): Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital (Birmingham); The RIVA Project (Sheffield) and The Change Project (Essex)

These grants follow the IMCF donations made to foodbanks and homeless charities every winter, which this year saw £137,500 go to 28 good causes over the festive period.

Adrian Budgen, a partner and founding IMCF trustee at Irwin Mitchell, said: “It’s great to see that, after nearly 30 years, Irwin Mitchell colleagues continue to help the IMCF deliver vital support to the good causes which are close to their hearts and make a big difference in the communities in which we all live and work.

“The help these charities have given to many of our colleagues and to our communities really brings home how much these wonderful organisations do for all of us on a daily basis and how much harder life would be without their valuable work.

“Given the current cost-of-living crisis, these community grants have never been more important. We remain absolutely committed to playing our part in ensuring these charities receive the support and recognition they deserve.”

The donation to Crawley Open House will be used to support the maintenance, development, and expansion of their services, including the Resource Centre - a drop-in day centre providing hot meals, showers, laundry facilities, clothing, and employability and life-skill sessions.

Ian Wilkins, Head of Fundraising & Relationships, Crawley Open House, said: “Irwin Mitchell have supported our work in Crawley for many years, and this latest large donation from the Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation is such an encouragement. It will allow us to pay for things like barista training and supplies, bike maintenance courses, English language tutors, CSCS card trainers, and fun trips out for those who live in our hostel and use the Resource Centre.”

Lauren Haines, one of the colleagues at Irwin Mitchell who nominated the charity, said: “I nominated Crawley Open House for an IMCF grant because it’s a wonderful charity doing excellent work for those in the Crawley area suffering from homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, and social isolation.