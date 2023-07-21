West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 1.30pm to a fire at the recycling centre on Metcalf Way.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Crawley and Horsham to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.
“Upon arrival the crews found a fire inside a shed. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel.
“The crews left the scene at 2.15pm.”
The site was closed for around an hour. Residents with bookings were given the option to wait until the site reopened or return later in the day.