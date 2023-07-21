NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Crawley recycling centre reopens after fire

A fire broke out in a shed at Crawley recycling centre this afternoon (Friday, July 21).
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:37 BST

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 1.30pm to a fire at the recycling centre on Metcalf Way.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Crawley and Horsham to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Upon arrival the crews found a fire inside a shed. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

Most Popular
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 1.30pm to a fire at the recycling centre on Metcalf Way. (National World / stock image)West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 1.30pm to a fire at the recycling centre on Metcalf Way. (National World / stock image)
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 1.30pm to a fire at the recycling centre on Metcalf Way. (National World / stock image)

“The crews left the scene at 2.15pm.”

The site was closed for around an hour. Residents with bookings were given the option to wait until the site reopened or return later in the day.

Have you read?: Fire breaks out at Crawley leisure centre

Students and parents in angry protest over Sussex school’s proposals for mixed-sex toilets

Crawley vs Crystal Palace: Five things we learned as new signings impress but manager wants more new faces

Related topics:West Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceFireStudentsHorshamSussexCrystal Palace