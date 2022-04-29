Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information after 'several reports' of vehicles being damaged on A29 Stane Street in Adversane.
"Approximately six incidents have been reported since January, whereby passing vehicles have been hit by objects – possibly from catapults or air rifles," a police spokesperson said.
"A number of cars have sustained damage including smashed windows, but thankfully, no injuries have been reported."
Inspector Ben Starns, of the Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the incidents are being treated as 'linked', adding: "We believe vehicles are deliberately being targeted.
"This is extremely dangerous, and the potential consequences of an object hitting a vehicle or a person could be catastrophic."
Inspector Starns said officer have followed up reports but have 'so far been unable to trace any suspects'.
He added: "We are therefore urging anyone with information, including any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact us.”
You can report information online or call 101, quoting serial 1019 of 28/03.
